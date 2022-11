Not Available

A Long Run tells one man's story, but it's every runner's journey. Bob Anderson's amazing life connects us to icons like Bill Rodgers, Billy Mills and Paula Radcliffe but also to the low-budget thrill of a community 5K. The gorgeous cinematography captures The Avenue of the Giants, the San Francisco landscapes and the vistas of Fort Bragg. And the smoothly intertwined stories - his 50-race challenge, the magazine, the running boom - are handled with Olympic-caliber pacing.