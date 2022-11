Not Available

Twin brothers, Rysiek and Stefan live in an orphanage run by nuns. The orphanage is situated in a small Silesian town, where the Poles and the Germans live next to one another. The boys are unlucky to grow up in one of the worst periods in the history of the place - during the Third Reich. They will soon be parted only to meet again in extremely unpleasant circumstances a dozen or so years later.