2014

A Long Way Down

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 4th, 2014

Studio

BBC Films

Four lost souls – a disgraced TV presenter, a foul-mouthed teen, an isolated single mother and a solipsistic muso - decide to end their lives on the same night, New Year's Eve. When this disillusioned quartet of strangers meet unintentionally at the same suicide hotspot, a London high-rise with the well-earned nickname Topper's Tower, they mutually agree to call off their plans for six weeks, forming an unconventional, dysfunctional family, becoming media sensations as the Topper House Four and searching together for the reasons to keep on living.

Cast

Pierce BrosnanMartin Sharp
Aaron PaulJ.J. Maguire
Imogen PootsJess Crichton
Toni ColletteMaureen Thompson
Sam NeillChris Crichton
Rosamund PikePenny Chambers

