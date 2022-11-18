A Look Into the 23rd Century

Not Available

The movie Logan's Run (1976) depicts a supposedly Utopian society in the 23rd century, but one where, as producer Saul David puts it, "there is a worm in the apple". The filmmakers use current technology and ideals of pleasure to depict this perfect future. Director Michael Anderson finds meshing these two worlds an exciting challenge, especially in trying to create something that has never been seen before in the movies. The studio's technology department plays a key role in creating Anderson and David's vision. The movie's stars, Michael York and Jenny Agutter, provide their take on the movie, their roles and working with each other and with fellow co-star Richard Jordan. The filmmakers also need to create the antithesis of the modern Utopian world for the scenes taking place outside of the domed world.