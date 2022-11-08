A Love in Cuba

Not Available

The real estate expert Jan Holzer travels to the Caribbean with a special assignment. Within a week, the businessman is to move the Cuban family Ortega to sell their beach property, on which Jans Bank wants to build a hotel together with a Swiss company. But as soon as Jan has landed in Cuba, he falls in love with the beautiful Dolores. The Cuban stewardess is the daughter of the family he's supposed to move to leave their property. Jan is in a bind. Thanks to Dolores, Jan recognizes the incomparable charm of the island and soon has an ambivalent feeling about his job.