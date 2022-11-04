A Love Letter to Husband

Not Available

The comedy film revolves around a blind Love letter (Prema Lekha) written by Swarna (Poornima) to Ananda Rao (Naresh), who works in the office of Melkote. He pledges to marry the girl who wrote the letter and tries to find her with the help of his friends. His father Parandhamayya (Suthi Veerabhadra Rao) is highly abusive and openly scolds him. His office colleague tries to exploit his innocence and introduces Soni (Mucherla Aruna) as that girl. His brother nuthan prasad help him solve the problem and find out the truth. Ananda Rao and Swarna finally marry.