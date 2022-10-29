A Love to Keep

Not Available

Spain, the era of dictator Franco. Two female teachers are in love, but in those years and in that regime the love is not only forbidden but also a crime. To avoid their child been in prison, the parents of the one teacher, force her to be confined in a clinic for mental diseases, where she is heavily abused, the main treatment been electroshocks. After Franco's fall, and the change of things, she is free to return to her home, under the surveillance of her mother. Her father, more compassionate, helps her escape and find her lover. But the years of been under electroshocks have damaged her health, and make it impossible to live a normal life.