Not Available

After a year of interacting exclusively online, Tenley, an eco-conscious horticulturist, finally works up the courage to meet her online crush, Jared. When Jared doesn’t show because of a bike accident, Tenley gets mistaken for his wife at the hospital. Soon, she’s forced to keep the lie up with Jared’s entire family and his annoyingly charming best friend, Everett in order to save Jared’s company… You’ve Got Mail meets While You Were Sleeping!