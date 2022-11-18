A Love Triangle

Not Available

Satine and Misty are in love and planning to move in together. The only problem is, Misty's ex-husband Manuel is still in love with his former wife, and his constant phone calls infuriate Satine. After one such interruption Satine decides to confront Manuel, only to fall in love with him at first sight. Confused by her attraction, Satine decides to seduce hot Rocco Reed to find out if she's still a lesbian. Meanwhile, tempestuous exes Misty and Manuel have a secret tryst behind Satine's back. Will everyone's deceptions ultimately be revealed? Or will true love conquer all?