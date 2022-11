Not Available

In New York, Min is suffering from writer's block, depression and hallucinations. On the opposite side of the world, in Singapore, her adult daughter Renée, left there years ago by Min, struggles with existential questions. The young artist makes her failed marriage central to her new project, while almost drowning in suicidal thoughts and loneliness. In this drama, the two estranged women try to stay afloat, with varying degrees of success.