A Luta do Século

The documentary recounts the trajectory of the boxers Reginaldo "Holyfield" and Luciano "Todo Duro", who found in boxing a way to escape misery and became two of the greatest idols in the sport. The rivalry between them mobilized the states of Bahia and Pernambuco in the 1990s. For more than 20 years they both hated each other so much that they could not share the same space without attacking each other. They faced each other 6 times, with 3 wins for each side. During the filming, the enemies, already over 50, decided to face each other for the last time.