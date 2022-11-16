A Luz Incidiu Sobre Nós Como A Pálida Noite

Not Available

The Light fell on us like the pale night is a short film. The narrative revolves around a family relationship between two young women that return home after their sister’s Agda death. Upon returning to the scene, questions about the family and their relationship come back to create a tension between the sisters and especially in Isis, who believes that can communicate with Agda through the light. The house, the light, the image, the sisters, the past and the present merge in this vertiginous plot.