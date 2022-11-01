A Machine to Die For: The Quest for Free Energy

Not Available

Machine to Die For is about the search for perpetual motion and free energy. Conventional science claims this is impossible, yet generations of inventors have been mesmerized by the promise of an engine that powers itself. The world’s reliance on diminishing fossil fuel resources and the associated problems of pollution serve to spur them on. A Machine to Die For showcases a number of dedicated, sometimes eccentric, and always obsessive individuals who have devoted their lives to this quest. The documentary could be used as a resource when studying motion and simple machines in secondary science and physics. It could also serve as a springboard for discussions about inventors and inventions and the history of scientific endeavors. It would be suitable for teachers of middle to senior secondary students in Science.