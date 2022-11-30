A Male Housekeeper

Not Available

A woman hires a male cook, being afraid that her lewd husband may have an affair with a female cook. Hyeong-gu who thinks about how to collect money for his brother's research starts working in her house. While he serves as a cook there, a lot of funny episodes happen. Finally, his brother finishes his research successfully and he gets out of the house to work for his brother's company as a managing director. He also gets married to a cook maid of the neighbor at the next door. It turns out that the maid is the daughter of the land lore, not a hired servant.