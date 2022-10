Not Available

See a man living among wolves as the National Geographic Channel presents the unique story of maverick researcher named Shaun Ellis who raises abandoned wolf cubs and teaches them by example how to survive in the wild. In A Man Among Wolves, see how Shaun has given up everything to take a daring and unorthodox approach to understanding wolves' every move - living and behaving like them, howling, licking and snarling like them, even eating carcass meat like them.