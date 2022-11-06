Not Available

A Man Called Blade

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Devon Film

Maurizio Merli stars as a hatchet-wielding bounty hunter with a dark past and an even more desperate future. But when he disrupts the balance of power in a corrupt mining town, he unleashes a firestorm of brutality, betrayal and cold-blooded murder. Now, one man stalks a savage land where justice walks a razor and no bullets slice deeper than vengeance. He is A MAN CALLED BLADE.

Cast

Maurizio MerliMannaja
John SteinerValler
Philippe LeroyMcGowan
Sonja JeannineDeborah McGowan
Salvatore PuntilloJohnny Johnny
Enzo FiermonteThe government Envoy

View Full Cast >

Images