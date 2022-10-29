Not Available

This Metaphysical Dark Action Comedy "A MAN CALLED NEREUS" is the debut feature of writer/director Nathan Hill, for Armored Vision. Nereus is an autistic man who is being held captive by the Filaria crime family due to his unique ability to predict the exact outcome of sporting events through time travel. However, this all changes the moment he is kidnapped by a junkie who plans to take him to Las Vegas. Now on the run, the two must weave through madmen, corrupt law enforcement and new-age terrorists.