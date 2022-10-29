A Man Came and Took Her

Not Available

When eight-year-old Ola goes missing from her quiet village in rural Poland, the community is instantly abuzz with gossip and rumours. Grief-stricken, mom Dorota remains convinced her daughter is alive despite growing evidence to the contrary. She places her faith in fortune tellers, divination and swinging pendulums, indomitable in her hope. Once the police identify a suspect and a confession is made, Dorota must face the likelihood that her little girl is gone for good. The unthinkable and unknowable details of Ola’s abduction are set against the innocence of an idyllic country setting, a place where these kinds of things just don’t happen. A grisly look at small town insularity, senseless crime, and the shady divide between probability and possibility. - Angie Driscoll