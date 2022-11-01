A Man Like Me

Not Available

A postal worker has some lunch in a chinese restaurant and falls in love with the waitress, who happens to be chinese. They start dating and quickly fall in and out of love, the waitress returning to China. The young man looks for comfort in his father, but he's to occupied with winning the Eurovision song contest. After listening to looser friends talk about what Silvester Stallone would do in his situation, the postal worker decides to buy a ticket to China and follow his love to her home.