A Man of No Importance

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Majestic Films International

Alfie Byrne is a middle-aged bus conductor in Dublin in 1963. He would appear to live a life of quiet desperation: he's gay, but firmly closeted, and his sister is always trying to find him "the right girl". His passion is Oscar Wilde, his hobby is putting on amateur theatre productions in the local church hall. We follow him as he struggles with temptation, friendship, disapproval, and the conservative yet oddly lyrical world of Ireland in the early 1960s.

Cast

Brenda FrickerLily Byrne
Michael GambonIvor J. Carney
Tara FitzgeraldAdele Rice
Rufus SewellRobbie Fay
Patrick MalahideInspector Carson
David KellyChristy Ward

