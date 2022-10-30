Not Available

Compulsion, obsession and passion may lead some people to creativity and to acts which at first glance may seem eccentric. One such character is Stratos, a 42 years old butcher who lives in Athens, Greece. "A MAN’S RAVE" documentary is a penetrating journey into his idiosyncrasy, his struggle for survival, his unfulfilled plans, his memories, and his passion for electronic dance music or Rave as it’s often called. Strato’s butcher shop is not an ordinary store where customers just go and buy meat, but rather a place where once you enter, it feels like you’re in a party of the early Rave scene. The loud music, the lights and the rhythms create an atmosphere that gives the butchery a totally new dimension.