A Man Who Fell From The Sky

The story of how a daring Czech Judo champion, with dreams of freedom, escaped from Communist Eastern Europe and trained for years to become one of the most respected stuntmen in Hollywood. Movie icon Chuck Connors, who befriended Peter Horak and worked on movies with him, hosts. Connors shows what kind of guts and training it takes to perform awesome stunts that few others would attempt--all done with equipment of his own making. Peter sets a world record by jumping a 2000 pound boat 120 feet through the air. He engulfs his body in flames. But the height of his daring is a spectacular 200-foot fall from the top of the Imperial Palace Hotel in Las Vegas. This is a rare glimpse into the mind and body of a professional movie stuntman.