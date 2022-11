Not Available

Gentleman Jack holds a secret grudge against young, blonde maid Alice and is awaiting the chance to take vengeance for her rejection of his advances. One rainy day he gets the opportunity - and ravishes the young virgin. Intoxicated by their afternoon of lust, Jack and Alice set out to sexually liberate the repressed ladies around them. Their first "victim" is fellow maid Fanny, followed by pushy, wealthy matron Mrs. Blunt and her passive daughter Molly.