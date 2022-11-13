A Mão e a Luva - Storia di un trafficante di libri

Not Available

A Mao e a Luva is the book that inspired protagonist Ricardo Gomes Ferraz to start a silent revolution in one of the most dangerous Brazilian shantytowns. He collected books over a period of 15 years and encouraged dozens of children and adults to read them. In so doing, he helped keep them away from selling drugs, prostitution and crime. In 2008, he was given an esteemed award by Teleglobo for his services to society. Thanks to the work of Ricardo, the Brazilian Ministry of Culture has, to date, funded 514 small libraries throughout the favelas of Brazil.