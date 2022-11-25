À Margem das Torres

Not Available

Vila das Torres was a self-built community through one of the largest urban gardens in Rio de Janeiro, below the Light towers. In 2010, it was completely removed for the construction of Parque Madureira, being the largest removal of the Rio Cidade Olímpica project. Through the memories of the former residents and farmers of the Vila, the documentary Adrift by the Towers seeks to contrast these reports of eight years ago with the present, exposing a project of city that erases the community roots in the periphery.