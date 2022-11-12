A Marriage of Convenience

Not Available

Gavroche lives by his wit, so when he reads an ad, which tells that a rich American girl will marry the man who can cause her to experience the greatest thrill or sensation, he puts his mental ingenuity working, and he conceives a plan to win. He calls at her address and sees two suitors try and fail. He then goes to a menagerie, where he buys two lions. With these he returns and enters the office where the contract is to be signed if he should prove the victor. All flee before Gavroche and his lions, all but the heiress, who flies into his arms begging protection. Thus it is that he caused her the greatest emotion or thrill and she gladly names him victor and husband-to-be.