A Married Couple

In this classic exploration of marriage in conflict, Billy and Antoinette Edwards, their son Bogart and dog, Merton spontaneously live out their lives and laughter, tears, wit, tenderness, fierce anger, patience, pain and sorrow ensue. Hoping to discover the heart of the trouble in their marriage in order to save it, BIlly and Antoniette offer up their day to day lives with antonishing bravery. Audiences project themselves into the couple, judging, loving or hating either or both. Many thought the marriage was doomed but it continued for another decade, producing a daughter, Amadea. All have had successful, normal lives.