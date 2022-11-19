A Matter of Reputation

Not Available

A well-known middle-aged director who reached the top of the world cinema, won an Oscar and is now a pathetic drinker who lives in a stale apartment at the expense of a young woman. A brilliant young pianist who in his youth expected him to climb to the top of world music and is now a dangerous and wanted criminal. A senior doctor in the hospital, a drug addict, who must wait patiently for surgery until his hands stop shaking. A young nurse whose parents, in which she nursed, abused her and lamented that she had to die in the place of her soldier brother. Everyone meets when a poor film producer arrives and invites the director out of the gutter and write a script for him. The film, as well as the screenplay written by the director, track these lost souls crossing each other's paths in the no-go paths in which they roam.