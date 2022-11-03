Not Available

A Matter of Taste

  • Drama

Nicolas, a handsome, young waiter, is befriended by Frédéric Delamont, a wealthy middle-aged businessman. Delamont, a man of power, influence and strictly refined tastes, is immediately smitten by Nicolas' charm. Lonely and phobic, Delamont offers Nicolas a lucrative job as his personal food taster. In spite of their differences, a close friendship begins to emerge between the two men. However, their bond of trust and admiration soon spirals downward into a dangerous game of deceit and obsession for which neither is prepared.

Cast

Jean-Pierre LoritNicolas Rivière
Charles BerlingRené Rousset
Florence ThomassinBéatrice
Jean-Pierre LéaudLe juge d'instruction
Artus de PenguernFlavert
Laurent SpielvogelDocteur Rossignon

