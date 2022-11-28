Not Available

A study of Sean Ó Loingsigh from South Connemara. A philosopher, a dreamer, a self-appointed chieftain, a failed playwright, he proclaims the virtue of being a minority voice. He wants to rise above the elitism associated with the game of golf, so he builds a golf course in a bog! John has further plans to entice tourists to keep the islands alive. Can he realise his new plan or is it too radical? A Maverick Islander is a different kind of film from activist performer and filmmaker Margaretta D’Arcy, now in her 87th year and part of a gang of two other mavericks Laurie Allen and Finn Arden, and a member of Aosdána.