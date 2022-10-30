A Measure Of The Sin

Not Available

A SUPER 16MM FEATURE FILM. SURVIVAL IS ALL THAT MATTERS. Every childhood is normal…to the child who lives it. For Meredith that means an enchanted seclusion that is shattered when she is deprived of her mother. Desperate and alone, Meredith must join a household with other women and their children, a sinister man who controls every facet of her existence, and a vicious bear that only she can see. As life in this world becomes increasingly strange and frightening, Meredith realizes that she must flee, even though she fears she has not learned enough to survive on her own.