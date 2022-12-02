Not Available

Within the tradition of feminist performance, in A mi manera Sábada presents an action using her own body in order to openly criticise the ways in which women are forced to maintain a mandatorily thin canonical body. With high doses of humour and the sound of Frank Sinatra’s song My way being hummed, we watch the artist’s belly in a close-up shot. On it are written the words “Dieta” (Diet), and she will massage it for the length of the song, purposefully looking for the visual modulation of the flesh.