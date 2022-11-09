A Midnight Cupid

Not Available

Perry Dudley, a rich eligible bachelor, is bored with his life and longs for a change. Nick, a penniless tramp, has received a letter from the town where he lived as a child, asking him to return home. Through a fluke Perry finds the letter, takes Nick’s place and goes to the little town himself. The townspeople accept him as Nick, he falls in love with a farmer’s daughter, and all is going well until the real Nick shows up. When the farmer finds he has been duped he orders Perry to leave; Perry not only leaves but takes the girl with him. The farmer follows in angry pursuit, but when he learns that his daughter’s abductor is rich and has marriage in mind, he becomes much more agreeable.