A Midnight Elopement

Jim Smith and Sallie Rice are very much in love with each other, but her father vehemently shows his disapproval of Jim. An elopement is planned, and at midnight Jim has the country magistrate waiting for him at the cross roads. He goes to tap on Sallie's window, but makes a mistake and awakens old man Rice, who, clad in his pajamas, pursues him with a shot-gun, and as Jim joins the magistrate, takes a pot shot at them, which finds lodgement in the judge's back. When Rice finds out what he has done, he is in fear of the law, but Jim pays the judge to settle the matter on condition that Rice gives his consent to his daughter's marriage.