A Millionaire for Christy

1951

Christy Sloane is sent to Los Angeles on a business trip to inform Peter Ulysses Lockwood that he has inherited $2 million from his deceased uncle. Constantly broke because of her family, Christy is in financial straits. Her friend at work advises her to not tell Peter the news until she snags him. Christy dismisses the idea and leaves for her trip. Peter is a famous radio personality. Taking one look at him, Christy swoons, interrupting him on the way to his wedding. The zany hijinks include Christy being mistaken for Peter's old flame; Peter and Christy being stuck somewhere between Los Angeles and La Jolla when Peter accidentally drives into the ocean; and their rescuers mistaking them for newlyweds. Peter asks his best man, Roland Cook to help him with the situation, but Roland only causes more trouble because he is in love with Peter's bride-to-be.