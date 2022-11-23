A Millionaire's Melancholy

Not Available

Dr. H. owns a multi-million-dollar property in the heart of Vienna. He inherited it from his aunt, who wasn’t really his aunt. Dr. H. is melancholy and wouldn’t mind putting an end to his life, if it weren’t for his brother B., who isn’t really his brother. Dr. H. tells how, with the help of a veterinarian, he brought B. out of a coma resulting from cardiac arrest, and how B. helped him get the building from his so-called aunt. Dr. H. has set up a charitable foundation that will begin operations after he dies. The filmmaker decides to intervene.