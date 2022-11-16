A Minute More

Not Available

Wan Zhen (Janine Chang) is an editor of a fashion magazine where she is competent that she can do her job successfully but was very clueless in real life. Since her boyfriend Hao Jie (Peter Ho) works from home, he looks after her so well that they adopted a golden retriever (Li La) which drastically changed Wan Zhen’s life that she begins to woke up early and cook for Li La. Wan Zhen is soon promoted and begins to devote more to her work but as her career soars, her time become hectic. Will Wan Zhen choose the job she loves or Li La who has become family to her?