A Minute's Silence

Based on Siegfried Lenz's (d. 2014) novella "Schweigeminute," about an 18-year-old high school senior who falls in love with his English teacher. Julia Koschitz plays Stella Petersen, the English teacher who returns after a long absence, to tend to her father who is losing his vision. Jonas Kay plays Christian, the student who falls in love with her. In real life they are 16 years apart in age. The movie takes place in northern Germany on the Baltic Sea. (The scenes were filmed in Bornholm, Denmark, a village on a small island east of the country).