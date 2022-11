Not Available

Canto-pop veteran George Lam teamed up with renowned musician Chiu Tsang Hei for their well-received A Mix & Match Concert last year in which they revisited numerous favorites and reworked many classics. Some of the songs collected are "Every Single Night," "Some Love Songs," "Reminisce," "Who Would Understand Me" and also the duet "Needing You Every Minute" featuring George Lam's son Alex Lam.