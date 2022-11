Not Available

A Modern Affair is an independent feature directed by Vern Oakley and produced by Tribe Pictures. Starring Stanley Tucci and Lisa Eichhorn, the film's plot reverses the conventions of romantic comedies: instead of man meet woman - fall in love, marry and have baby, in this film the woman gets pregnant, then meets the father, then falls in love. Grace Rhodes (Lisa Eichhorn) is a lonely, successful executive whose biological clock is loudly ticking.