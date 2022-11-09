Not Available

A Mohawk's Way

    In Colonial America a doctor refuses to "waste time on an Indian" whose daughter is ill. The doctor’s wife secretly travels to the Indian village to administer medicine. After the child’s recovery, the young Indian mother wears the medicine bottle as a necklace talisman, which the doctor roughly tries to grab back when he spots it. "The white man’s insult" leads to an Indian uprising in which the doctor is killed. His wife too is set for execution until the Indian mother intervenes and escorts her back to safety.

