The story revolves around 11-year-old Jessica (Juliet Sorcey), whose mother died when she was three years old. Her father Jim (Doug Sheehan) is a workaholic with little time for his daughter. Just before the Christmas holiday season, Jessica wins a free wish from a wishing well. Her wish for a mother for Christmas is granted by Philomena (Doris Roberts) and Amy (Newton-John), a department store mannequin, is brought to life to be a mom for Jessica.