This installment of the A Moment in Time series strikes up conversations with some of the 20th and 21st century's most intriguing and inspiring women, under the banner of "First Ladies / First Victories." Highlights include Gloria Steinem's interviews with Billy Jean King, Sally Ride, Betty Ford and Marlo Thomas, as well as a spirited discussion between former first lady Lady Bird Johnson and her daughter, Linda Johnson Robb.