A Monster Inside Me 3

The Monsters under you bed have come alive and invaded your sheets, but these beasts don't want to eat you, they just want to fuckin' tear your ass up with their huge cocks and drop a heavy nut deep up your guts. One of Raw Fuck Club's premier and fan favorite lines, A Monster Inside Me is back with a third installment featuring the bareback debut of mainstream superstar Jesse Santana, who partners with Rafael Carreras to give one of the most exciting fucks we have ever shot. Also featured are Monster's Chase Coxx, who works over cute blonde newbie Aaron Summers with his 11" black tool. Hulking Turkish-German Amir is back in two scenes, and Buster Sly makes his RFC debut with everyone's favorite fuck whore, Patrick O'Connor.