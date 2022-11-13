A Month In The Life of Ephtim D.

Not Available

Ephtim D., 73 years old, is a retired postman. He lives in Sofia with his wife Ghinka in a three room suburban apartment. As a socialist he feels confused by the ‘crazy’ democracy and the uncertainties of the transition period. The couple’s combined pensions amount to $66.00. Ephtim experiences constant difficulties in balancing the family budget. Free medical care and lunches at a subsidised canteen are essential to his survival strategy. This portrait of a Bulgarian pensioner is presented in the context of a global hopelessness and a clearly felt nostalgia for the communist past.