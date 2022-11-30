A Montreal Girl

Not Available

Ariane lives in the same rented apartment she lived in as a student. She loves her neighborhood, its residents and shop owners. One day, she receives notice from her landlord that she has to leave. Total shock! She has six months. Her Parisian girlfriend follows the sad story at a distance while her friends, Mireille, Charles and Louise, rally to help her sort her things. Meanwhile, rents in the area have skyrocketed in this highly sought-after neighborhood. What to do? She must resolve to look farther afield.