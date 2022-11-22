A Mosquito-Man

Not Available

im Crawley (Michael Manasseri - WEIRD SCIENCE, LICENSE TO DRIVE, DIRTY LOVE, BABYSITTER WANTED) is having a really bad day. He gets fired from his job at the nuclear power plant, his car is towed, he discovers his wife is having an affair, then a kind man who saves his life turns out to be an evil scientist. Jim is abducted by the scientist and infected with a deadly mosquito-borne virus that is spreading across the planet. Turns out all those years of exposure to nuclear radiation and rabid mosquito DNA don't mix very well. Unfortunately for the scientist (RICKY WAYNE) and anyone else whoever wronged Jim, vengeance comes in the form of the half man-half mosquito.