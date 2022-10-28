Not Available

Marie lives alone with her 16 year old son. She struggles to get by with this teenager who gets deeper and deeper in violence and juvenile delinquency. Speaking sentimentally, things are not going better: the relationship with her lover has come to an end. It may seems depressing, but Marie doesn’t give up, even if love seems to be an inaccessible dream. But love, there is. We can feel the affection of this mother for her troublesome child, thanks to Mathilde Seigner, who gives an astonishing performance. A subtle directing, a strong and captivating story, in short: a must see.