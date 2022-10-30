A Mother’s Comeback

Not Available

When Rosie was in her twenties, she was the drag-racing queen of Sweden, a brilliant star in this almost exclusively male sport. Then life intervened, with marriage and children putting an end to her racing days. Now, after a 34-year break, Rosie is making a comeback. Urged on by her daughter and self-proclaimed manager, she tries to find sponsors. The road is uneven and behind her dreams of a comeback, there are depressions, burnout and family tragedies. This film is a revealing and complex portrait of a woman who gains strength by allowing herself to be weak. The fight to become the world's fastest grandmother is really the fight to reclaim one's own life.