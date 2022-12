Not Available

I take a phone call. The caller says he wants to make a movie about his own life because there are many similarities to two famous Brazilian country music singers. The character Dirceu Cielinski became a paraplegic when he was 17 and could walk again after a year. When we first met him, he was an accordion player and his dream was to make his living from music. The main idea is to follow his life for three years and insert the film shooting process in the documentary.